France Launches New Security Coalition for Fighting Islamic Extremism in Sahel

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2020) France, together with the European Union and allies from the group of northwestern African countries known as G5 Sahel, launched on Friday a military coalition to coordinate fight against Jihadi extremism in the region.

G5 Sahel includes Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania and Niger. The alliance has long been struggling to eradicate the threats coming from multiple jihadist and terrorist groups present in the region.

"Today marks the first ministerial meeting of #CoalitionSahel co-chaired by # G5Sahel , #UE [European Union] and #France .

It brings together more than 60 representatives of states and international institutions," the coalition's press service said on Twitter.

French President Emmanuel Macron first announce the plan to form the coalition for Sahel at the Pau summit on January 13, attended by the G5 Sahel heads of state, the UN secretary-general, the president of the European Council, the EU high representative for foreign affairs, the president of the African Union Commission, and the secretary general of La Francophonie group of French-speaking nations.