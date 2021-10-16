UrduPoint.com

France Launches Probe Into Alleged Radicalization Of Sarthe Mosque - Authorities

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 16th October 2021 | 12:00 AM

France Launches Probe Into Alleged Radicalization of Sarthe Mosque - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2021) The prosecutor's office of the French city of Le Mans, located in the western department of Sarthe, confirmed on Friday the launch of an investigation into the suspected extremist ties of a local mosque, subjected to closure.

"The judicial investigation is underway into the facts of glorification of terrorism and incitement to commit terrorist acts by members or leaders of associations managing the Allonnes mosque," Le Mans prosecutor Delphine Dewailly was quoted as saying by the France Bleu broadcaster.

The Allonnes mosque has been managed by two local organizations, Le Juste Milieu and Al Qalam.

On Wednesday, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin ordered the local authorities to shut down the mosque, which is frequented by about 300 worshipers. The move was prompted by its managers' alleged ties to radical Islamism and the presence of individuals close to the extremist ideology among its worshipers.

Related Topics

Terrorist Interior Minister France Le Mans Mosque

Recent Stories

UN Says Political Instrumentalization of Conflict- ..

UN Says Political Instrumentalization of Conflict-Affected Children Must Be Avoi ..

55 minutes ago
 RCB organizes farewell function in honor of Brig. ..

RCB organizes farewell function in honor of Brig. Ijaz Qamar Kiani

55 minutes ago
 US Diplomat to Visit Thailand, Singapore, Indonesi ..

US Diplomat to Visit Thailand, Singapore, Indonesia to Boost ASEAN Ties - State ..

55 minutes ago
 Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attack on Kan ..

Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attack on Kandahar mosque

55 minutes ago
 11 Indonesian scouts die in river trek

11 Indonesian scouts die in river trek

52 minutes ago
 Ukraine's NSDC Sanctions 237 People for Organizing ..

Ukraine's NSDC Sanctions 237 People for Organizing Russian Elections in Crimea, ..

52 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.