France Launches Probe Into Alleged Radicalization of Sarthe Mosque - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2021) The prosecutor's office of the French city of Le Mans, located in the western department of Sarthe, confirmed on Friday the launch of an investigation into the suspected extremist ties of a local mosque, subjected to closure.

"The judicial investigation is underway into the facts of glorification of terrorism and incitement to commit terrorist acts by members or leaders of associations managing the Allonnes mosque," Le Mans prosecutor Delphine Dewailly was quoted as saying by the France Bleu broadcaster.

The Allonnes mosque has been managed by two local organizations, Le Juste Milieu and Al Qalam.

On Wednesday, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin ordered the local authorities to shut down the mosque, which is frequented by about 300 worshipers. The move was prompted by its managers' alleged ties to radical Islamism and the presence of individuals close to the extremist ideology among its worshipers.