France Launches Probe Into Senior Military Officer Suspected of Treason in Favor of Russia

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2020) An investigation has been launched into a senior French military officer over a "security breach," French Defense Minister Florence Parly told Europe 1 radio broadcaster on Sunday amid reports the officer had passed classified information to Russia.

"I can confirm that legal proceedings have been initiated against a senior officer in connection with a security breach," Parly said, commenting on the reports.

According to the broadcaster, the officer was charged with treason and is suspected of transferring classified documents to Russian security services.