France Launches Process To Dissolve Generation Identitaire Anti-Migrant Group - Minister

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 14th February 2021 | 06:00 PM

France Launches Process to Dissolve Generation Identitaire Anti-Migrant Group - Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2021) France has begun a process to dissolve the activity of far-right movement Generation Identitaire, which is known for its hostile stance toward migrants, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said.

Earlier this week, the France Info broadcaster reported, citing the interior ministry, that the group's dissolution was announced late on Friday.

According to the outlet, Generation Identitaire can be banned in 15 days.

"The process of dissolving Generation Identitaire is launched. This organization has now 10 days to respond," Darmanin wrote on Twitter late on Saturday.

In January, the minister announced the possibility of banning the organization in light of actions the group took against migrants in the Pyrenees. According to media reports, members of the far-right group arrived at the border with Spain to prevent migrants from entering France.

