France lays terror charges against knife-attacker who killed two

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :French magistrates on Wednesday charged a Sudanese man who at the weekend stabbed two people to death in the country's southeast with terror-related offences.

Abdallah Ahmed-Osman, who went on the rampage Romans-sur-Isere in the Drome region on Saturday, was charged with killings "connected to a terrorist undertaking".

Investigators believe Ahmed-Osman, a refugee aged 33, acted alone. Two other Sudanese men arrested earlier this week have been released without charge.

"The first investigations indicate that he acted alone, without being under orders from a terror organisation," French national anti-terror prosecutors said. They asked for him to be kept in custody pending trial.

The killings in a peaceful riverside area shocked France at a time when the country is in lockdown to battle the coronavirus.

A source close to the investigation said that Ahmed-Osman claimed not to remember what happened.

But he also said he felt "uneasy in his own skin" and had not been dealing well with the confinement measures and being able to work.

Born in Tendelti south of Khartoum, Ahmed-Osman was hitherto unknown to the French security services.

He had arrived in France in August 2016 and won refugee status a year later. He also earned professional qualifications in the leather trade.

Police found handwritten documents on a religious theme in which he complained he lived in a country of "non-believers".

But locals have described him as a peaceful man who had caused no trouble in the past.

The assailant first went into a tobacco shop where he attacked the owner and his wife. He then went to a butcher's shop where he seized another knife before heading to the town centre and attacking people outside a bakery.

Five people were injured in the spree.

France has been on terror alert since a wave of deadly jihadist bombings and shootings in Paris in 2015.

In all, 258 people have been killed in France since then in what have been deemed terror attacks.