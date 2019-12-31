(@ChaudhryMAli88)

France found out that ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn skipped bail in Japan and fled for Lebanon from the media, a spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry said Tuesday

The Brazilian-born French billionaire of Lebanese origin made a surprise escape to Beirut overnight after surrendering his three passports in Japan ahead of a trial over alleged financial misconduct.

"The French government learned about Carlos Ghosn's arrival in Lebanon from the press ... [It] was not informed about his departure from Japan and is unaware of how this could have happened," the spokesperson told reporters.

The 65-year-old was entitled to the French consular protection since he was arrested in Japan more than a year ago and was watched over by the embassy in Tokyo, they added.

Ghosn has denied Japan's claims that he underreported his revenues with the help of another former Nissan executive, Greg Kelly. He has confirmed he is in Lebanon after fleeing "political persecution." Kelly, a US national, is still awaiting trial in Japan.