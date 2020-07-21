France Likely to Face Second COVID-19 Wave From October-December - Scientific Council

UrduPoint.com
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 07:17 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2020) The second wave of the coronavirus disease, which is still active in France, is likely to happen from October-December, President of France's Scientific Council for COVID-19 Jean-Francois Delfraissy said live on the BFMTV broadcaster on Tuesday.

"[The most likely scenario] is that we have a real second wave [of COVID-19 disease]," Delfraissy said, adding that the virus might return in the�"October-November-December" period.

He also described two other versions of the epidemiological situation, saying that the disease either returns and disappears or becomes "a kind of chronic COVID-19, a chronic disease where the virus rotates for about a year but with much less intensity.

Earlier in July, French Health Minister Olivier Veran spoke about 400 to 500 active COVID-19 clusters but stressed that there are no signs of a second wave of the virus.

As of Tuesday, the French authorities have confirmed 214,023 COVID-19 cases and 30,180 related fatalities.

