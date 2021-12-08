UrduPoint.com

France Loans Morocco 225 Mln USD To Finance Social Security Reforms

RABAT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :French Agency for Development granted Morocco 200 million Euros (225 million U.S. Dollars) in loan to finance the North African country's social security reforms, the Moroccan government said.

According to a statement by the Moroccan Ministry of Finance and Economy published on Wednesday, an amount of 150 million euros is aimed to support the generalization of compulsory health insurance.

The second funding, amounting to 50 million euros, targets reduction of gender inequalities, the statement said.

Morocco, with a population of 37 million, has embarked this year on a comprehensive reform to strengthen its social security system, aiming to extend the welfare to additional 22 million beneficiaries in the country.

The reforms include the generalization of family allowances by 2024. It also consists of supporting poor families, expanding healthcare coverage and pension schemes for 5 million additional working people by 2025.

