France Logs New Record of Over 271,000 COVID-19 Infections per Day - Health Agency

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2022) The French national health agency on Tuesday confirmed over 270,000 new positive COVID-19 cases detected in the last 24 hours in France, marking the record high number of new infections per day in the country.

According to Sante Publique data, 271,686 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, with 20,186 citizens being hospitalized and 3,665 of them sent to intensive care.

The previous highest number of COVID-19 infections per day, 226,511, was detected in France on December 30, 2021.