France Logs Record Of Nearly 180,000 New COVID-19 Cases In Past 24 Hours - Health Agency

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Wed 29th December 2021 | 12:50 AM

France Logs Record of Nearly 180,000 New COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Health Agency

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2021) As many as 179,807 new COVID-19 cases have been registered in France within the past 24 hours, which is a record high number since the beginning of the pandemic, the national agency for public health said on Tuesday.

French Health Minister Olivier Veran predicted on Wednesday that the Omicron coronavirus strain might become prevalent in the country in late December. As of Monday, 77% of the French have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

An absolute record of over 17,000 new COVID-19 cases has also been logged in Portugal, the country's directorate-general of health said on Tuesday.

Prior to Christmas, Omicron was recognized as the dominant coronavirus variant in Portugal. Over 64% people in Portugal have received both vaccine doses so far.

