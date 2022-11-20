UrduPoint.com

France Looking Into Political Solution To Ukrainian Conflict - Defense Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published November 20, 2022 | 10:00 PM

France Looking Into Political Solution to Ukrainian Conflict - Defense Minister

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2022) France, together with allies, is exploring ways of a political solution to the conflict in Ukraine, Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu said.

"Together with our allies, we are considering possible political solutions to end the conflict in Ukraine," Lecornu said in an interview with French magazine Le Journal du Dimanche, adding that no conflict ends without a political and diplomatic solution.

Lecornu reminded that French President Emmanuel Macron "spent hours on discussions" with all sides of the conflict and will continue to do so. However, only Ukraine will have to decide what terms and timing of negotiations are acceptable, the minister noted.

US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley said on Wednesday that chances of Ukraine claiming the territories, including Crimea, are not high.

The Washington Post reported at the beginning of November, citing people familiar with the discussions, that the administration of US President Joe Biden is privately encouraging Kiev to demonstrate readiness for negotiations with Moscow.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. In late September, Putin said that Moscow was open to talks with Kiev and called on Ukraine to stop the hostilities. Zelenskyy, in turn, stated that Kiev was ready for dialogue with Moscow, but only if another president is in power in Russia.

