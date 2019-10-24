UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France Loses Diesel Pollution Fight In EU Court

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 09:15 PM

France loses diesel pollution fight in EU court

The EU's top court ruled on Thursday that France has persistently exceeded the threshold limit for nitrogen dioxide, a polluting gas from diesel motors that causes major health problems

Luxembourg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :The EU's top court ruled on Thursday that France has persistently exceeded the threshold limit for nitrogen dioxide, a polluting gas from diesel motors that causes major health problems.

France "systematically and persistently exceeded the annual limit value for nitrogen dioxide since Jan. 1, 2010," the court said in a statement.

The European Commission, the EU's executive arm, referred the matter to the European Court of Justice (ECJ) in May 2018 after almost a decade of warnings that went unaddressed.

France is the first of several member states, including Germany and Britain, that the commission has sued in court after it stepped up its anti-pollution fight in the wake of the so-called "Dieselgate" scandal that erupted in 2015.

The motors caught up in the scandal -- in which automakers installed special emission-cheating devices into their car engines -- are the main emitters of nitrogen oxides that the European Environment Agency says are responsible for 68,000 premature deaths per year in the EU.

Nitrogen dioxide is toxic and can cause significant respiratory problems as one of the main constituents of traffic-jam smog.

Under EU rules, member countries are required to keep the gas to under 40 micrograms per cubic metre -- but that level is often exceeded in many traffic-clogged European cities.

The judgement opens the way to possible sanctions at later stage if Paris does nothing to fix the situation.

The case involved 24 areas in France, including the cities of Paris, Lyon, Marseille, Nice and Strasbourg, but also the alpine Arve Valley, France's lorry-clogged gateway to Italy.

Related Topics

Scandal France Car Germany Nice Strasbourg Marseille Lyon Paris Alpine Italy May Gas 2015 2018 From Top Allied Rental Modarba Court

Recent Stories

Arfa Software Technology Park turns pink for Breas ..

52 minutes ago

Tropical weather situation over Arabian Sea will n ..

1 hour ago

JUI's Azadi march allowed within constitutional li ..

1 minute ago

Cop injured in firing of suspects in Burewala

1 minute ago

Gold Rates in Pakistan on Thursday 24 Oct 2019

1 minute ago

SMEDA establishes Help Desks for Prime Minister's ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.