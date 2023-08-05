France Maintains Contacts With Detained Nigerien President - Foreign Ministry

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2023) France is in contact with ousted Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum, who has been detained by coup leaders, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said Saturday.

"We are in touch with President Bazoum. In this matter, the president of the republic (Emmanuel Macron) is often on the phone, as well as others," Colonna said on air of Franceinfo radio.

France also communicates with other countries in the region at the level of heads of state and ministers, though has "no contacts" with the rebels in Niger, the minister added.

On Friday, Nigerien Ambassador to France Aichatou Boulama Kane said that by the coup leaders were denying Bazoum water and cut his telephone lines.

On July 26, Niger's presidential guard ousted and detained Bazoum. The guard's commander, Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani, proclaimed himself interim leader and the president of the caretaker National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland (CNSP).

France's foreign ministry said that Macron spoke to Bazoum on July 28 and that Paris continued to recognize him as the only legitimate leader of the African country. France has also suspended financial aid to the country.

On July 30, thousands of coup supporters took to the streets across Niger to protest the actions of France and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) that introduced restrictions against the country. Activists gathered in front of the French embassy in Niamey, among other locations. Protesters reportedly chanted slogans against former colonial ruler France and ECOWAS. Following the protests, France evacuated its citizens from the country.

The rebels, on their part, halted gold and uranium exports to France, blocked French media and reportedly denounced several military pacts with Paris.