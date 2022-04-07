France Makes Attempts to Help 'Militants' leave Mariupol - DPR Official

(@FahadShabbir)

France makes attempts to help Ukrainian "militants" leave Mariupol, spokesman for the People's Militia of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) Eduard Basurin said on Thursday, adding that the presence of foreign fighters in the city is not ruled out

"Well, they won't take out only the wounded militants, who are in large numbers in Mariupol.

So, they still try to take someone out of this city who will pretend that they are wounded or in some other way, plus let's remember here, that France and Turkey want to carry out (such an operation)," Basurin told the Rossiya 1 broadcaster when asked if there are grounds to believe that foreign intelligence is precent in Marioupol.

Basurin also said that up to 3,500 "militants" remain on the territory of the Azovstal plant.