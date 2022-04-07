UrduPoint.com

France Makes Attempts To Help 'Militants' Leave Mariupol - DPR Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 07, 2022 | 03:06 PM

France Makes Attempts to Help 'Militants' leave Mariupol - DPR Official

France makes attempts to help Ukrainian "militants" leave Mariupol, spokesman for the People's Militia of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) Eduard Basurin said on Thursday, adding that the presence of foreign fighters in the city is not ruled out

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2022) France makes attempts to help Ukrainian "militants" leave Mariupol, spokesman for the People's Militia of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) Eduard Basurin said on Thursday, adding that the presence of foreign fighters in the city is not ruled out.

"Well, they won't take out only the wounded militants, who are in large numbers in Mariupol.

So, they still try to take someone out of this city who will pretend that they are wounded or in some other way, plus let's remember here, that France and Turkey want to carry out (such an operation)," Basurin told the Rossiya 1 broadcaster when asked if there are grounds to believe that foreign intelligence is precent in Marioupol.

Basurin also said that up to 3,500 "militants" remain on the territory of the Azovstal plant.

Related Topics

Militants Turkey France Mariupol Donetsk Turkish Lira

Recent Stories

Dr. Sania apprises officials of Ehsaas' future cou ..

Dr. Sania apprises officials of Ehsaas' future course of action during handover ..

40 seconds ago
 COVID-19 takes its toll on U.S. poor, low-income c ..

COVID-19 takes its toll on U.S. poor, low-income communities: The Guardian

41 seconds ago
 Lukashenko Plans to Meet With Putin in Near Future

Lukashenko Plans to Meet With Putin in Near Future

45 seconds ago
 Netizens are in awe as Saima Akram Chaudhry promis ..

Netizens are in awe as Saima Akram Chaudhry promises Suno Chanda Season 3

5 minutes ago
 Indian troops launch CASO in Shopian

Indian troops launch CASO in Shopian

5 minutes ago
 U.S. dollar rises amid Fed minutes

U.S. dollar rises amid Fed minutes

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.