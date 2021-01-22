UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France Makes Negative PCR Tests For COVID-19 Mandatory For EU Travelers Before Departure

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 12:46 PM

France Makes Negative PCR Tests for COVID-19 Mandatory for EU Travelers Before Departure

Effective from Sunday night, France has introduced a requirement for travelers inside the European Union to have a negative COVID-19 test before departure, in a bid to discourage non-essential travel, the Elysee Palace announced, as cited by media

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) Effective from Sunday night, France has introduced a requirement for travelers inside the European Union to have a negative COVID-19 test before departure, in a bid to discourage non-essential travel, the Elysee Palace announced, as cited by media.

According to the BFMTV broadcaster citing the presidential office said on Thursday that all European travelers would be required to provide a negative PCR tests for the coronavirus 72 hours before they leave the country.

The new measure does not apply to border workers and those on "essential" trips. Notably, the negative PCR test was only required for people arriving from countries outside the European Union.

Related Topics

France European Union Border Sunday Media All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

SC dismisses Hamza Shehbaz’s plea for bail

7 minutes ago

Inquiry Committee constituted to probe Lakki killi ..

3 minutes ago

Czech Parliament Extends State of Emergency Until ..

3 minutes ago

University of Peshawar turns bankrupt, won’t be ..

35 minutes ago

Japan says 'no truth' in Tokyo Olympics cancellati ..

3 minutes ago

Russia to Deliver to Myanmar Pantsir-S1 Air Defens ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.