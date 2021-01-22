France Makes Negative PCR Tests for COVID-19 Mandatory for EU Travelers Before Departure

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) Effective from Sunday night, France has introduced a requirement for travelers inside the European Union to have a negative COVID-19 test before departure, in a bid to discourage non-essential travel, the Elysee Palace announced, as cited by media.

According to the BFMTV broadcaster citing the presidential office said on Thursday that all European travelers would be required to provide a negative PCR tests for the coronavirus 72 hours before they leave the country.

The new measure does not apply to border workers and those on "essential" trips. Notably, the negative PCR test was only required for people arriving from countries outside the European Union.