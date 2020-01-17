UrduPoint.com
France Makes Proposals To US To Resolve Tech Tax Row

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 07:15 PM

France has made proposals to the United States to resolve the dispute over taxing multinational tech giants that aims to seal the framework for a global deal by the end of the month, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said Friday

"There are possibilities available, we are working with (US Treasury Secretary) Steven Mnuchin. I made several proposals to him," Le Maire said days before self-imposed deadline to find a resolution expires.

On January 7, Paris and Washington set a two-week deadline to end a row over a French tax on multinational tech giants, with a US threat of sky-high retaliatory duties on $2.4 billion of French products from wines to leather handbags still hanging in the air.

Le Maire declined to unveil details about the proposals or whether France had made a gesture on the implementation of the tax that would hit US firms like Netflix and Amazon.

"We are going to keep that to ourselves for the moment, but I think there is a path to a possible compromise between the United States and France on the issue which would permit both to advance towards the only reasonable solution: an international solution via the OECD," he added.

The deadline coincides with a scheduled meeting on the topic at the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos from January 21 to 24.

France last year approved a levy on tech firms as international efforts dragged on to find a new model for taxing companies who operate mostly over the internet. Currently, they often pay little tax to countries in which they are not physically present even though they earn lots of revenue in them via online sales and advertising.

The levy would see them paying up to three percent of revenues earned in France.

