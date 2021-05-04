UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France May Cancel Mandatory Face Masks In Summer - Health Minister

Faizan Hashmi 11 minutes ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 08:45 PM

France May Cancel Mandatory Face Masks in Summer - Health Minister

The French government will be able to cancel mandatory face masks outdoors if enough people get vaccinated by the summer, French Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2021) The French government will be able to cancel mandatory face masks outdoors if enough people get vaccinated by the summer, French Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Tuesday.

"I hope it will happen this summer," Veran told Europe 1 radio, when asked when people can expect to be able to walk places without a face covering again.

The key condition would be a sufficient progress in the national vaccination drive, the minister specified.

On Monday, France embarked on a four-phase lockdown exit strategy, resuming domestic travel and reopening schools.

The second phase will begin on May 19 and move the nightly curfew from 7 p.m. (17:00 GMT) to 9 p.m. All non-essential stores will reopen, along with public venues and sporting shows, with an 800-person capacity limit indoors and 1,000 people outdoors.

On June 9, the curfew will be further moved to 11 p.m. and the country will reopen to foreign arrivals with special health certificates. The lockdown will be completely over on June 30, according to the plan.

Related Topics

Europe France Progress May June All From Government P

Recent Stories

Two dead in fire in S.Africa Covid ward

46 seconds ago

UN envoy Gordon Brown urges G7 countries to fund g ..

48 seconds ago

Tragic bus accident; Motorway police handed over R ..

2 minutes ago

US Withdrawal from Afghanistan Between 2%-6% Compl ..

2 minutes ago

Lufthansa shareholders approve 5.5 bn-euro capital ..

2 minutes ago

Air pollution linked to high BP in children, adult ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.