France May Cancel Mandatory Face Masks in Summer - Health Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2021) The French government will be able to cancel mandatory face masks outdoors if enough people get vaccinated by the summer, French Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Tuesday.

"I hope it will happen this summer," Veran told Europe 1 radio, when asked when people can expect to be able to walk places without a face covering again.

The key condition would be a sufficient progress in the national vaccination drive, the minister specified.

On Monday, France embarked on a four-phase lockdown exit strategy, resuming domestic travel and reopening schools.

The second phase will begin on May 19 and move the nightly curfew from 7 p.m. (17:00 GMT) to 9 p.m. All non-essential stores will reopen, along with public venues and sporting shows, with an 800-person capacity limit indoors and 1,000 people outdoors.

On June 9, the curfew will be further moved to 11 p.m. and the country will reopen to foreign arrivals with special health certificates. The lockdown will be completely over on June 30, according to the plan.