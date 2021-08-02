France May Develop Herd Immunity Against COVID-19 by Fall - Vaccination Coordinator

The French may achieve herd immunity against the coronavirus by the fall when 90% of the population will be vaccinated against the virus, Alain Fischer, the country's vaccination coordinator, told the RTL broadcaster on Monday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2021) The French may achieve herd immunity against the coronavirus by the fall when 90% of the population will be vaccinated against the virus, Alain Fischer, the country's vaccination coordinator, told the RTL broadcaster on Monday.

"It is necessary to vaccinate 90% of people aged over 12 years ...

therefore, we still need to make efforts, but vaccination is proceeding fast," Fischer said, commenting on the conditions for forming herd immunity in France.

When asked when this figure can be reached, the expert said that "it will probably be in the early fall."

To date, slightly over half of the French population 52.5% have received both COVID-19 shots, according to the latest data provided by the health ministry.