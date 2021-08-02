UrduPoint.com

France May Develop Herd Immunity Against COVID-19 By Fall - Vaccination Coordinator

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 08:05 PM

France May Develop Herd Immunity Against COVID-19 by Fall - Vaccination Coordinator

The French may achieve herd immunity against the coronavirus by the fall when 90% of the population will be vaccinated against the virus, Alain Fischer, the country's vaccination coordinator, told the RTL broadcaster on Monday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2021) The French may achieve herd immunity against the coronavirus by the fall when 90% of the population will be vaccinated against the virus, Alain Fischer, the country's vaccination coordinator, told the RTL broadcaster on Monday.

"It is necessary to vaccinate 90% of people aged over 12 years ...

therefore, we still need to make efforts, but vaccination is proceeding fast," Fischer said, commenting on the conditions for forming herd immunity in France.

When asked when this figure can be reached, the expert said that "it will probably be in the early fall."

To date, slightly over half of the French population 52.5% have received both COVID-19 shots, according to the latest data provided by the health ministry.

Related Topics

Immunity France May National University Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Nominees announced for UAE Pro League Awards

Nominees announced for UAE Pro League Awards

8 minutes ago
 Discus star Allman gives USA much-needed Tokyo gol ..

Discus star Allman gives USA much-needed Tokyo gold medal

2 minutes ago
 'Scared' Hassan wins Olympic 5,000m in first step ..

'Scared' Hassan wins Olympic 5,000m in first step in treble gold bid

2 minutes ago
 Rain likely at various parts of country: PMD

Rain likely at various parts of country: PMD

2 minutes ago
 Resolution of Kashmir issue responsibility of worl ..

Resolution of Kashmir issue responsibility of world community: Qamar Zaman Kaira ..

2 minutes ago
 ACS gives away appreciation certificates to three ..

ACS gives away appreciation certificates to three ACs

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.