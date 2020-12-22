UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France May Face Lack Of Fish, Seafood On Christmas Due To UK Freight Ban - Association

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 05:10 PM

France May Face Lack of Fish, Seafood on Christmas Due to UK Freight Ban - Association

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2020) France might face shortages of fish and seafood during upcoming holidays after blocking UK cargo amid the new coronavirus strain, Dominique Schelcher, CEO of French retailers' association Systeme U, told the BFMTV broadcaster on Tuesday.

Over the weekend, the UK identified a new variant of the coronavirus that is 70 percent more transmissible than other SARS-CoV-2 virus strains. After media reports, many countries across the world shut their borders and halted travel to the United Kingdom. France too, suspended traffic with the United Kingdom for 48 hours starting Monday.

"Trucks are currently blocked on the other side of the border, that is, in the UK, with products that we are waiting for for the holidays.

And what are these? These are fish and seafood," Schelcher said.

He specified that the shortages of fish and seafood are expected on Wednesday and Thursday.

Schelcher noted that the question of shortages would also depend on the conclusions of the UK-EU negotiations on a free trade deal, as fishing quotas have been one of the main sticking points for both parties.

"Everything will depend on the organizational rules from January 1," he explained.

Meanwhile, London Mayor Sadiq Khan has called on UK authorities to negotiate an extension to the Brexit transition period, due to expire on December 31, after Paris temporarily banned all traffic from the UK.

Related Topics

World Holidays France Sadiq Khan Traffic London Paris United Kingdom Brexit January December Border Media All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Emaar, Zoom to host New Year’s Eve celebration v ..

26 minutes ago

Upset Rooney donates to children's helpline

4 minutes ago

Two cardinals close to Pope Francis get coronaviru ..

8 minutes ago

Beijing's air quality density continues to drop

8 minutes ago

Lebanese Economic Recovery Unlikely Irrespective o ..

8 minutes ago

Russian Titanium Company Says to Be Unimpeded by U ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.