UrduPoint.com

France May Introduce Food Stamps To Help Poor Families - Macron

Faizan Hashmi Published March 22, 2022 | 07:25 PM

France May Introduce Food Stamps to Help Poor Families - Macron

France may introduce food stamps to help poor families and the middle class cope with a food crisis, President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2022) France may introduce food stamps to help poor families and the middle class cope with a food crisis, President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday.

"We will face a global food crisis. Therefore, France will propose an initiative for a coordinated response at the European level.

What will we do in the short term? Almost the same thing that was done in the field of energy resources. I will introduce food stamps to help the households that are in need and the middle class so they can cope with price increases," Macron told the France bleu radio station.

Related Topics

Poor France Same Price May

Recent Stories

Guterres Sees 'Elements of Diplomatic Progress' in ..

Guterres Sees 'Elements of Diplomatic Progress' in Ukraine Conflict

29 seconds ago
 Majority of Russians Back Operation in Ukraine - K ..

Majority of Russians Back Operation in Ukraine - Kremlin

31 seconds ago
 PAF trainer aircraft crashes near Peshawar

PAF trainer aircraft crashes near Peshawar

32 seconds ago
 Australia supports Pakistan's efforts to build pro ..

Australia supports Pakistan's efforts to build prosperity, inclusive development ..

37 seconds ago
 Nation's direction must be set according to Quaid' ..

Nation's direction must be set according to Quaid's ideology: Dr Kanwal Ameen

48 minutes ago
 Lyallpur Spring Family festival to start on Wednes ..

Lyallpur Spring Family festival to start on Wednesday

48 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>