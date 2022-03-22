France May Introduce Food Stamps to Help Poor Families - Macron

France may introduce food stamps to help poor families and the middle class cope with a food crisis, President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2022) France may introduce food stamps to help poor families and the middle class cope with a food crisis, President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday.

"We will face a global food crisis. Therefore, France will propose an initiative for a coordinated response at the European level.

What will we do in the short term? Almost the same thing that was done in the field of energy resources. I will introduce food stamps to help the households that are in need and the middle class so they can cope with price increases," Macron told the France bleu radio station.