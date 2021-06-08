France May Join Russian-Chinese Lunar Space Station Project - Roscosmos

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2021) France will consider joining the Russian-Chinese international lunar research station project, the Russian state space agency Roscosmos announced on Tuesday.

Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin talked about outlooks for cooperation with his French counterpart, Philippe Baptiste, of the French government space agency CNES.

They "touched upon issues related to France's possible participation in the Russian-Chinese initiative to build an international scientific lunar station," a statement read.

"The sides agreed that CNES will initiate a detailed internal discussion of the issues raised today, with participation of all interested Russian and French organizations," it added.

Russia and China plan to build the moon station by 2035. They will launch several moon landers starting this year to find the best site somewhere near the lunar south pole. The construction will begin after 2026.