France May Nationalize Big Companies If Necessary - Economy Minister

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) France may be forced to nationalize companies that are too big to fail, Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire said Wednesday, as various industries are dealing with economic hardships caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

"If at some point we will have to resort to the nationalization of some industrial flagships, we will nationalize them," the minister told BFM business.

Le Maire said the French government would do everything to protect the country's industrial legacy, which it risked losing to the "conjunctural crisis."

France has recorded 7,730 coronavirus patients and 175 fatalities. Its government has ordered a shutdown of all non-essential businesses and urged citizens to practice social distancing to contain the spread of the disease.

