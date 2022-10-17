UrduPoint.com

France, Mexico Request UNSC Meeting On Ukraine On Friday - Source

Sumaira FH Published October 17, 2022 | 08:19 PM

France and Mexico have requested a UN Security Council convene on Friday to discuss the situation in Ukraine, a source in the Security Council told Sputnik

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2022) France and Mexico have requested a UN Security Council convene on Friday to discuss the situation in Ukraine, a source in the Security Council told Sputnik.

The meeting will come a week after an Emergency Special Session of the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution put forth by the collective West to condemn Russia for the accession referenda in four former Ukrainian regions.

More Stories From World

