France, Mexico Request UNSC Meeting on Ukraine on Friday - Source

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2022) France and Mexico have requested a UN Security Council convene on Friday to discuss the situation in Ukraine, a source in the Security Council told Sputnik.

The meeting will come a week after an Emergency Special Session of the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution put forth by the collective West to condemn Russia for the accession referenda in four former Ukrainian regions.