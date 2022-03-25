France, Mexico Seek UNSC Meeting on Tuesday About Humanitarian Issues in Ukraine - Source

France and Mexico have asked the UN Security Council to hold a meeting next week to address the humanitarian situation in Ukraine, a UNSC source told Sputnik

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2022) France and Mexico have asked the UN Security Council to hold a meeting next week to address the humanitarian situation in Ukraine, a UNSC source told Sputnik.

They requested the meeting to be held on Tuesday with participation of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs and the World food Programme as briefers, the source said.