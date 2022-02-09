France Might Lift Vaccine Pass Mandate in Spring - Government

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2022) The coronavirus situation in hospitals in France may allow for the cancellation of vaccine passes in late March-early April, Government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Wednesday.

"I have always said that we will cancel vaccine passes when the situation in hospitals normalizes. This means that the high pressure on hospitals due to the number of COVID-19 patients is decreasing. Now we can state that the situation in hospitals has begun to improve... This gives hope that in late March-early April, the situation in medical institutions will be favorable enough for us to cancel vaccine passes," Attal said at a briefing.

Vaccine passes proving their holders have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 went into effect in France on January 24. They are required when visiting bars, cafes, restaurants, cultural institutions and long-distance trips.

To date, around 80% of the French population have been fully vaccinated, 80% received at least one shot, and 50% have been administered booster doses.