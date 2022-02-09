UrduPoint.com

France Might Lift Vaccine Pass Mandate In Spring - Government

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 09, 2022 | 07:47 PM

France Might Lift Vaccine Pass Mandate in Spring - Government

The coronavirus situation in hospitals in France may allow for the cancellation of vaccine passes in late March-early April, Government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Wednesday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2022) The coronavirus situation in hospitals in France may allow for the cancellation of vaccine passes in late March-early April, Government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Wednesday.

"I have always said that we will cancel vaccine passes when the situation in hospitals normalizes. This means that the high pressure on hospitals due to the number of COVID-19 patients is decreasing. Now we can state that the situation in hospitals has begun to improve... This gives hope that in late March-early April, the situation in medical institutions will be favorable enough for us to cancel vaccine passes," Attal said at a briefing.

Vaccine passes proving their holders have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 went into effect in France on January 24. They are required when visiting bars, cafes, restaurants, cultural institutions and long-distance trips.

To date, around 80% of the French population have been fully vaccinated, 80% received at least one shot, and 50% have been administered booster doses.

Related Topics

France January April May Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Saakashvili Claims Secretly Discussing South Osset ..

Saakashvili Claims Secretly Discussing South Ossetia, Abkhazia With Lukashenko i ..

2 minutes ago
 EU Dependency on Imported Energy Decreases by 3% i ..

EU Dependency on Imported Energy Decreases by 3% in 2020 - Eurostat

2 minutes ago
 Situation With Filling of Gas Storage Facilities i ..

Situation With Filling of Gas Storage Facilities in Germany Concerning - Economy ..

2 minutes ago
 59 more tested COVID-19 positive in Faisalabad

59 more tested COVID-19 positive in Faisalabad

2 minutes ago
 RWMC disposes of 35 tons of waste daily in Gujjar ..

RWMC disposes of 35 tons of waste daily in Gujjar Khan

4 minutes ago
 WHO Calls for Treating $16Bln Investment to End Pa ..

WHO Calls for Treating $16Bln Investment to End Pandemic as Global Emergency in ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>