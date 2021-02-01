UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France Might Use Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine If Its Effectiveness Proven - Gov't Spokesman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 05:40 PM

France Might Use Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine If Its Effectiveness Proven - Gov't Spokesman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2021) France does not rule out using Russia's Sputnik V in its mass immunization campaign, given the vaccine is proven effective, Government Spokesman Gabriel Attal told the Franceinfo broadcaster on Monday.

The official noted that when requested, the European Medicines watchdog will be examining Sputnik V "without looking at its nationality."

"If the European Medicines Agency considers that it is safe and effective, the French High Authority for Health will carry out the same assessment and it can obviously be offered to French citizens," Attal said.

France began vaccinations on December 27, using Pfizer/BioNtech and Moderna vaccines after they were approved by the EU and the national health authorities.

Last week, the EU also authorized the vaccine developed by the UK-Swedish drugmaker AstraZeneca, which is expected to deliver 80 million doses in the first quarter of 2021. 

Attal estimated that some 2.5 million French nationals would receive their first injection, and 1.5 million would be inoculated for the second time by the end of this month, adding that dose cuts from Pfizer and Moderna were expected to be compensated by the AstraZeneca shipments.

The official also noted that the circulation of the COVID-19 pandemic was slowing down in France, which to date has confirmed a total of 3,255,920 coronavirus infections with the death toll at 76,201.

Related Topics

Russia France Same December From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PCB U16 National One-Day Tournament details announ ..

4 minutes ago

Hammad Azhar tests positive for COVID-19

8 minutes ago

106,615 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

13 minutes ago

PM approves solarization of tubewells to facilitat ..

17 minutes ago

President confers Medal of Independence on Ambassa ..

28 minutes ago

SC orders Punjab govt to submit response over earl ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.