France Might Use Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine If Its Effectiveness Proven - Gov't Spokesman

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 09:10 PM

(UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2021) Adds Spain's and Greece's comments on Sputnik V in Europe in paras 7-10)

MOSCOW, February 1 (Sputnik) - France does not rule out using Russia's Sputnik V in its mass immunization campaign, given the vaccine is proven effective, Government Spokesman Gabriel Attal told the Franceinfo broadcaster on Monday.

The official noted that when requested, the European Medicines watchdog will be examining Sputnik V "without looking at its nationality."

"If the European Medicines Agency considers that it is safe and effective, the French High Authority for Health will carry out the same assessment and it can obviously be offered to French citizens," Attal said.

France began vaccinations on December 27, using Pfizer/BioNtech and Moderna vaccines after they were approved by the EU and the national health authorities. Last week, the EU also authorized the vaccine developed by the UK-Swedish drugmaker AstraZeneca, which is expected to deliver 80 million doses in the first quarter of 2021.

Attal estimated that some 2.5 million French nationals would receive their first injection, and 1.5 million would be inoculated for the second time by the end of this month, adding that dose cuts from Pfizer and Moderna were expected to be compensated by the AstraZeneca shipments.

The official also noted that the circulation of the COVID-19 pandemic was slowing down in France, which to date has confirmed a total of 3,255,920 coronavirus infections with the death toll at 76,201.

Spain will also consider the use of Russia's Sputnik V if the vaccine is found compliant with the European standards.

"The EU institutions, apart from their work on the arrival of the vaccines, must ensure that the vaccines meet medical requirements for efficacy. From there on, I believe that any producer in the world, who is capable to develop a vaccine that meets these requirements, will be able to enter in the EU market," Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya said in an interview with Sexta broadcaster.

Official spokesperson of the Greek government Christos Tarantilis earlier expressed a similar position on the possible use of the Sputnik V, saying that Greece does not rule out the Russian vaccine once it is approved by the European Medicine Agency.

