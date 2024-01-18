Open Menu

France Ministry Searched In Neymar PSG Transfer Probe: Source

Published January 18, 2024

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) The French finance and economy ministry was searched earlier this week as part of a probe into the 2017 transfer of Brazil football superstar Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain, a source said on Thursday.

Officers with anti-corruption units carried out the searches on Monday, amid suspicions that PSG may have received favourable tax treatment as part of the transfer, the source said.

Neymar joined Qatar-owned Paris Saint-Germain from Barcelona in 2017 for a world-record fee of 222 million Euros ($242 million), scoring 118 goals in 173 matches despite a series of injuries.

Last year he left the French club for Saudi Al-Hilal, the latest world-famous footballer snapped up by the big-spending Saudi Pro League.

He will earn 100 million euros a season in Saudi Arabia, according to a source close to the negotiations, while PSG will pocket 100 million euros in the deal.

