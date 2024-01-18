France Ministry Searched In Neymar PSG Transfer Probe: Source
Muhammad Irfan Published January 18, 2024 | 03:10 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) The French finance and economy ministry was searched earlier this week as part of a probe into the 2017 transfer of Brazil football superstar Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain, a source said on Thursday.
Officers with anti-corruption units carried out the searches on Monday, amid suspicions that PSG may have received favourable tax treatment as part of the transfer, the source said.
Neymar joined Qatar-owned Paris Saint-Germain from Barcelona in 2017 for a world-record fee of 222 million Euros ($242 million), scoring 118 goals in 173 matches despite a series of injuries.
Last year he left the French club for Saudi Al-Hilal, the latest world-famous footballer snapped up by the big-spending Saudi Pro League.
He will earn 100 million euros a season in Saudi Arabia, according to a source close to the negotiations, while PSG will pocket 100 million euros in the deal.
Recent Stories
Pakistan army carries out effective strikes terrorists’hideouts in Iran: ISPR
Lahore woman gives birth to quadruplets
Airspace violation by Iran under investigation: Info Minister
Pakistan conducts ‘precision military strikes' against terrorist hideouts in I ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 January 2024
SFA to develop SITE Superhighway as model food manufacturing area
CEC vows rigorous oversight for smooth, timely elections
Bilawal vows to eradicate poverty, unemployment after coming into power
Infrastructure of city can be improved through public-private partnership projec ..
AJK PM for transparent, merit-based recruitment process
Meeting held to review election arrangements in Abbottabad
More Stories From World
-
China imports dairy sheep breed from New Zealand5 minutes ago
-
Europe new car sales rebound in 2023: industry group14 minutes ago
-
China says ready to play constructive role in easing Pak-Iran situation14 minutes ago
-
China's overnight Shibor interbank rate decreases Thursday14 minutes ago
-
Europe new car sales rev up in 202314 minutes ago
-
Pakistan’s plan to buy Chinese FC-31 stealth fighter jets ‘win-win’ cooperation: Chinese milit ..14 minutes ago
-
Major stock market indices worldwide14 minutes ago
-
Afif helps Qatar exorcise World Cup demons at Asian Cup14 minutes ago
-
India's Akasa Air orders 150 Boeing planes: CEO15 minutes ago
-
Oslo airport closes amid heavy snowfall15 minutes ago
-
Dominant Odermatt dreams of Kitzbuehel victory, Kilde absent15 minutes ago
-
Alcaraz marches on at Australian Open as Swiatek roars back15 minutes ago