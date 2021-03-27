France Mobilizes 90,000 Police Officers to Ensure Covid-19 Lockdown Compliance - Reports

UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 27th March 2021 | 08:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2021) France is mobilizing 90,000 police officers and gendarmes this weekend to ensure compliance with coronavirus restrictions amid rise in new cases and intensive care admissions, local media reported Saturday.

According to the BFMTV broadcaster, controls have been tightened since Friday at train stations, airports, and tollbooths. All travel further than 6.

2 miles has been restricted; shops and schools have been closed in the 19 hardest-hit regions.

Meanwhile, the country is experiencing "an exponential phase," the head of the intensive care unit at Cochin hospital in Paris, Jean-Paul Mira, told the broadcaster.

"In four to six weeks, we will be overwhelmed," Mira said as quoted by BFMTV.

According to the French health authority the number of cases nationwide increased by 17 percent as of March 25 with nearly 30,000 new cases on average each day.

