France, Mongolia Agree To Boost Cooperation In Defense, Energy - Elysee Palace

Umer Jamshaid Published May 22, 2023 | 10:10 AM

France, Mongolia Agree to Boost Cooperation in Defense, Energy - Elysee Palace

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2023) France and Mongolia have agreed to strengthen cooperation in politics, defense, energy and economics, the Elysee Palace said in a statement following French President Emmanuel Macron's visit to Ulaanbaatar.

Macron came to the Mongolian capital on Sunday, after the G7 summit in Japan, in what became his first visit to Mongolia. The french leader was greeted by Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh.

"The two countries reaffirmed their strong partnership," the Elysee Palace said in a Sunday statement, adding that Macron and Khurelsukh agreed to "strengthen cooperation between the two countries in the fields of politics, defense, civil security, economics, trade, investments, energy, agriculture, telecommunications, technology, industrialization, education as well as in science, culture and sport.

Meanwhile, Le Figaro reported on Sunday that Macron visited Mongolia with the aim of promoting the interests of energy projects there, in particular the French uranium mining company Orano, which is seeking to obtain a mining license at one of the largest Mongolian deposits.

