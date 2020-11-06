UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France Mourns Loss Of Another WWII Resistance Hero

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 44 seconds ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 03:40 PM

France mourns loss of another WWII resistance hero

One of three remaining fighters in the French resistance to the Nazi occupation of World War II has died, President Emmanuel Macron's office said Friday, hailing a "hero" who was just 17 when he joined the fight to free France

Paris (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :One of three remaining fighters in the French resistance to the Nazi occupation of World War II has died, President Emmanuel Macron's office said Friday, hailing a "hero" who was just 17 when he joined the fight to free France.

Pierre Simonet, who died Thursday aged 99, was one of just over a thousand resistance fighters decorated by Charles de Gaulle, who rallied the defeated French forces from London after Germany's 1940 invasion of the country.

His death comes just a few months after that of another wartime hero, Edgard Tupet-Thome, leaving just two men as living links to one of the most wrenching chapters in France's history.

"The president honours the life of this man driven by the love of liberty who, transcending risks and borders, was always guided by his immense love of France," the Elysee said in a statement released shortly after midnight.

Born in Hanoi before arriving with his family in France when he was five, Simonet rejoined De Gaulle and asked to be a pilot despite his lack of a license. Instead he was asked to use his math studies to help form artillery battalions for the Free French Forces (FFL).

But he eventually got his flying wish, becoming a spotter during Operation Dragoon that debarked for the Italy campaign in 1944, in which French forces made up the bulk of the Allied force.

By the end of the war, "he had chalked up 250 flight hours and 137 missions, earning him five distinctions and his designation as a Companion of the Liberation on December 27, 1945," the presidency said.

And in June 1945, as a huge crowd gathered for a victory parade on the Champs-Elysee in Paris, Simonet had an idea to mark the occasion that would earn him a cherished place in aviation history.

After flying over the famed avenue in his Piper Cub, Simonet asked his fellow flyers: "How about we go underneath the Eiffel Tower?" Wisely not asking his superiors for permission, Simonet and the others carried off the feat to the astonishment of onlookers.

"For us, rebels from the first hour, we had to do something out of the ordinary," he said in a 2015 interview.

Simonet would go on to have a long career in international public service, including roles at the United Nations, the International Monetary Fund and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

dab-jri/js/wdb

Related Topics

United Nations France Died Germany London Paris Man Hanoi Italy June December 2015 World War Family From Fauji Foods Limited Love

Recent Stories

At least 10 gram “charas”  be allowed in Paki ..

6 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,292 new COVID-19 cases, 818 recove ..

11 minutes ago

DMCC, US discuss boosting trade ties

11 minutes ago

TCL Pakistan comes on board as co-sponsor for Dara ..

19 minutes ago

Moroccan Mira and Jessica Towl of UK win elite hon ..

22 minutes ago

Police foils smuggling bid, seized 71 kg Charas

36 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.