France Mourns Mayotte Victims Amid Uncertainy Over Government
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 23, 2024 | 05:40 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) France on Monday observed a day of mourning for the victims in the cyclone-hit Indian Ocean archipelago of Mayotte as the clock ticked for President Emmanuel Macron to appoint the fourth government in a year marked by political crisis.
The widely-expected announcement of the government of new prime minister Francois Bayrou was postponed on Sunday, with the Elysee saying the new cabinet would not be named before 1700 GMT Monday, worsening uncertainty in the second largest EU economy.
Macron and his wife Brigitte observed a moment of silence in the courtyard of the Elysee Palace for the victims in Mayotte, France's poorest overseas territory where at least 35 people were killed and 2,500 injured.
Authorities have warned the death toll could soar.
Prime Minister Bayrou said the silence "conveys a collective mourning, a sense of solidarity with all those who are suffering, and a commitment that the national community will be there to rebuild Mayotte."
The 73-year-old centrist was appointed on December 13 after the fall of a short-lived conservative-led government.
Bayrou had said he hoped that his new administration would be presented "over the weekend" and "in any case before Christmas".
Macron and Bayrou held a series of talks Sunday but contrary to expectations the composition of a new administration was not announced.
