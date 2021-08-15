UrduPoint.com

France Moves Embassy In Afghanistan To Kabul Airport - Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 15th August 2021 | 08:40 PM

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2021) The French government decided to move the embassy to the territory of the Kabul airport in light of the deteriorating security situation in the Afghan capital, the foreign ministry said on Sunday.

"Facing an extremely rapid deterioration in the security situation in Afghanistan, the French authorities decided to move the embassy to the Kabul airport, which continues to operate, in particular in order to begin the evacuation of our compatriots who would have remained in the country," the statement read.

Operations to evacuate French citizens from Afghanistan have been ongoing for several weeks. A special flight was performed on July 16.

