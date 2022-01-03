UrduPoint.com

France Moves Towards Vaccine Pass To Fight Omicron 'tidal Wave'

Sumaira FH Published January 03, 2022 | 09:19 PM

France moves towards vaccine pass to fight Omicron 'tidal wave'

French MPs on Monday began debating draft legislation that would require most people to be vaccinated against Covid-19 to enter public spaces such as bars, restaurants and long-distance public transport

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :French MPs on Monday began debating draft legislation that would require most people to be vaccinated against Covid-19 to enter public spaces such as bars, restaurants and long-distance public transport.

Dubbed the "vaccine pass", the bill's headline measure is aimed at getting France's remaining five million unvaccinated people over 12 to accept a shot.

So far, a recent negative test has been enough to secure a "health pass" granting access to the same activities.

But the Omicron variant of coronavirus has stoked average daily confirmed cases to more than 160,000 per day over the past week, with peaks above 200,000.

"The tidal wave has indeed arrived, it's enormous, but we will not give in to panic," Health Minister Olivier Veran told parliament.

Reacting to critics who say the law infringes on people's civil liberties, Veran added that "selfishness often hides behind talk of supposed liberty".

Although there is fierce opposition to the bill in parts of the left and far-right, the support of President Emmanuel Macron's centrist party and most opposition conservatives and socialists should see it through the lower house.

It is expected to come into force on January 15 after passing through the upper house Senate.

As well as the headline shift to granting access to many aspects of public life based on vaccines, the bill would also mean heavier penalties for those sharing or forging their vaccine passes, and for venues failing to check up on them.

People holding a fake pass could face a sentence as high as five years in prison and a fine of 75,000 Euros ($85,000).

France has also tweaked rules for how schools should react to infected pupils, allowing them to return sooner if more frequent follow-up tests prove negative after just five days.

Later Monday, Prime Minister Jean Castex was expected to meet with ministers to discuss the impact on crucial services like hospitals, transport, policing and energy from large numbers of people calling in sick.

And after meeting representatives from employers' organisations, and the tourism, hotel and restaurant industries, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said the government would extend access to aid for businesses suffering under anti-coronavirus measures.

Related Topics

Senate Prime Minister Parliament France Hotel Fine Same January From Government Million Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

DC instructs fishermen to avoid going into sea as ..

DC instructs fishermen to avoid going into sea as stormy winds, rain forecast fo ..

38 seconds ago
 Three held for selling weapons illegally

Three held for selling weapons illegally

39 seconds ago
 Devastating fire revives at S. African parliament

Devastating fire revives at S. African parliament

41 seconds ago
 Dutch legends Kramer and Wust to defend titles in ..

Dutch legends Kramer and Wust to defend titles in Beijing

42 seconds ago
 Covid cases halt Canaries-bound cruise for 3,000

Covid cases halt Canaries-bound cruise for 3,000

44 seconds ago
 Turkey, US to Discuss F-35 at Early 2022 Meeting i ..

Turkey, US to Discuss F-35 at Early 2022 Meeting in Washington - Turkish Defense ..

48 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.