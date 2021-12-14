UrduPoint.com

France Mulls Tighter UK Travel Rules To Tackle Omicron

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 36 seconds ago Tue 14th December 2021 | 07:04 PM

France mulls tighter UK travel rules to tackle Omicron

France said on Tuesday it could tighten border controls to protect against the Omicron Covid variant, which is infecting a huge number of people in Britain

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :France said on Tuesday it could tighten border controls to protect against the Omicron Covid variant, which is infecting a huge number of people in Britain.

France currently requires a negative Covid test result less than 48 hours old for arrivals from outside the European Union even if they are vaccinated.

But government spokesman Gabriel Attal said officials were "always looking at how we can strengthen our rules at the border".

A decision on stricter rules is likely in the next few days, he said.

Britain is being swept by a wave of Omicron infections that the government is trying to stem with a push for vaccine booster shots.

At least one person has died in Britain after contracting the virus mutation and UK health officials say the variant is causing around 200,000 infections each day.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces a rebellion by his own MPs on Tuesday as parliament votes on new coronavirus restrictions to combat the spread of Omicron.

Johnson says tougher measures are urgently needed to prevent a "tidal wave" of infections overwhelming hospitals.

Related Topics

Parliament France European Union Died United Kingdom Border From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler receives President of Central African Re ..

RAK Ruler receives President of Central African Republic

4 minutes ago
 Ministry of Economy, Harvard University partner to ..

Ministry of Economy, Harvard University partner to support UAE&#039;s economic p ..

19 minutes ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince chairs weekly SEC meeting

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs weekly SEC meeting

20 minutes ago
 PPP candidate for Mayor Peshawar hopeful of victor ..

PPP candidate for Mayor Peshawar hopeful of victory in LG polls

34 seconds ago
 Berlin Believes Prompt Launch of Nord Stream 2 to ..

Berlin Believes Prompt Launch of Nord Stream 2 to Not Affect Short Term Gas Pric ..

37 seconds ago
 PTI striving for corruption free Pakistan to reduc ..

PTI striving for corruption free Pakistan to reduce poverty: Laghari

39 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.