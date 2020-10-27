France Must Undergo Another Lockdown in Wake of Virus Spike - Health Expert

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2020) The French government must introduce another nationwide lockdown amid the "brutal" second wave of the COVID-19 virus in the country, Gilles Pialoux, chief of the infectious diseases service at the Tenon hospital in Paris, told the BFMTV broadcaster on Tuesday.

France has been hit with a second outbreak of the virus, with the infection rate rising drastically in October ” an absolute record daily high of over 52,000 new cases were registered on Sunday.

"We must introduce lockdown the country [France] and leave aside the economy because that is recoverable, but failure in resuscitation is not," Pialoux said, adding that previous worrisome forecasts did not envision the current health situation.

Pialoux also warned that the upcoming weeks will be tough.

Meanwhile, French state authorities are due to hold meetings regarding the deteriorating of the epidemiological situation, on Tuesday and Wednesday. French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin warned that the government might decide to significantly tighten restrictions aimed at curbing the virus spread.

As of Tuesday, France has confirmed 1,209,651 coronavirus cases and 35,032 related fatalities.