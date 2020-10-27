UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France Must Undergo Another Lockdown In Wake Of Virus Spike - Health Expert

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 06:20 PM

France Must Undergo Another Lockdown in Wake of Virus Spike - Health Expert

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2020) The French government must introduce another nationwide lockdown amid the "brutal" second wave of the COVID-19 virus in the country, Gilles Pialoux, chief of the infectious diseases service at the Tenon hospital in Paris, told the BFMTV broadcaster on Tuesday.

France has been hit with a second outbreak of the virus, with the infection rate rising drastically in October ” an absolute record daily high of over 52,000 new cases were registered on Sunday.

"We must introduce lockdown the country [France] and leave aside the economy because that is recoverable, but failure in resuscitation is not," Pialoux said, adding that previous worrisome forecasts did not envision the current health situation.

Pialoux also warned that the upcoming weeks will be tough.

Meanwhile, French state authorities are due to hold meetings regarding the deteriorating of the epidemiological situation, on Tuesday and Wednesday. French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin warned that the government might decide to significantly tighten restrictions aimed at curbing the virus spread.

As of Tuesday, France has confirmed 1,209,651 coronavirus cases and 35,032 related fatalities.

Related Topics

Interior Minister France Paris October Sunday Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

39 minutes ago

Dubai Customs received 516 reports on customs viol ..

39 minutes ago

Roosevelt Hotel earned more than $7million in thre ..

41 minutes ago

OIC General Secretariat Calls for Shunning Violenc ..

46 minutes ago

COVID-19 response: Emirates SkyCargo to set up the ..

48 minutes ago

Both terrorists and financial terrorists will be d ..

53 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.