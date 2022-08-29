UrduPoint.com

France Needs To Restart Its Nuclear Reactors To Face Winter - Prime Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 29, 2022 | 10:54 PM

France Needs to Restart Its Nuclear Reactors to Face Winter - Prime Minister

France needs to urgently restart its nuclear reactors shut down previously to avoid electricity shortages in winter, Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said on Monday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2022) France needs to urgently restart its nuclear reactors shut down previously to avoid electricity shortages in winter, Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said on Monday.

"We understand that the fleet of our nuclear power plants is experiencing a number of difficulties," Borne said at a meeting with French entrepreneurs.

"However, an urgent restart of the stopped nuclear reactors is necessary to avoid interruptions in the electricity supply this winter," she added, stressing that this measure is required as there is no immediate alternative to gas supplies from Russia.

On August 25, French energy company EDF postponed the launch of four out of 12 nuclear reactors that had been shut down for maintenance over corrosion discovered by the French Nuclear Safety Authority in May.

Currently, 32 out of 56 French nuclear reactors remain shut down due to different reasons as Europe struggles with soaring energy prices, record drought and abnormal heat.

In late July, French government spokesman Olivier Veran said that France was in an "unprecedentedly difficult" situation in terms of energy production. The French government has already taken several tough measures to save electricity, banning illumination and using air conditioners in stores at night.

Since 2021, energy prices in Europe have been rising rapidly following a global trend. After Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine and Brussels imposed several sanctions packages against Moscow, the energy situation deteriorated considerably, prompting European countries to search alternatives to Russian energy supplies.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Electricity Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe Nuclear Drought France Company Brussels May July August Gas From Government

Recent Stories

Chairman PPSC calls on Governor Punjab

Chairman PPSC calls on Governor Punjab

20 seconds ago
 Action must be taken against elements responsible ..

Action must be taken against elements responsible for opposing national policies ..

21 seconds ago
 Minister visits breach site in Paran doro area of ..

Minister visits breach site in Paran doro area of Jhudo

22 seconds ago
 Rock Legend Ozzy Osbourne Leaving US Because of Gu ..

Rock Legend Ozzy Osbourne Leaving US Because of Gun Violence, High Taxes - Repor ..

24 seconds ago
 Govt employing all resources for rehabilitation of ..

Govt employing all resources for rehabilitation of flood-hit families: Maryam Na ..

2 minutes ago
 Corps Commander Karachi visits flood affected area ..

Corps Commander Karachi visits flood affected areas of Sindh

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.