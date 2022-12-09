UrduPoint.com

France Needs Years To Normalize Situation In Nuclear Industry - Regulator

It will take several years for France to normalize the situation in its nuclear sector after its leading energy producer, EDF, stopped the operation of some of the country's nuclear reactors, Emmanuelle Wargon, the head of the French Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE), said on Friday.

Earlier this week, EDF relaunched three nuclear reactors after repair works had been completed.

"EDF has lost a quarter of its nuclear fuel production due to corrosion problems at nuclear power plants and maintenance delays.

This is a lot. And it will take several years to return to a normal situation in this area," Wargon told French broadcaster Europe 1.

In 2022, several of French nuclear reactors were shut down for scheduled repairs, while others were closed down due to traces of corrosion. In September, EDF pledged to relaunch all shutdown reactors before winter to avoid power shortages in the country. In total, 40 out of 56 nuclear reactors, including those reopened this week, are currently operating in France. This is 10 more than were operational in August.

