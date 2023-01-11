France, Netherlands Urge Tougher Stance on Iran Over 'Repressions'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2023) France and the Netherlands spoke on Tuesday in favor of imposing new sanctions on Iran over what they see as "repressions" against protesters.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte took to social media to condemn the "heartbreaking" violence against protesters after an Iranian court sentenced another man to death in connection with the riots that have rocked the country since the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody last fall.

"The inhumane actions of the Iranian regime cannot go unpunished. The Netherlands is a resolute advocate of tough EU human rights sanctions," the Dutch prime minister said.

Rutte added that his government had summoned the Iranian ambassador in Amsterdam for the second time in a month "to make our concerns crystal clear."

The French Foreign Ministry said that pressure on Iran was one of the major issues raised by France's top diplomat Catherine Colonna at a meeting with her Danish counterpart on Tuesday.

"The ministers... addressed other major international and European issues of urgency, particularly Iran, stressing the importance of stepping up pressure on those responsible for repressions in that country," a statement read.

Separately, a French Foreign Ministry spokesperson announced that Paris was working together with its European partners on a new package of sanctions against Tehran and that no option was off the table.

On Saturday, Iranian media reported that two men had been hanged for killing an officer of the elite branch of the country's military, Basij, during riots in northern Iran. The foreign ministries of many European countries have summoned the Iranian ambassadors for a conversation.

Violent riots broke out in Iran in mid-September in connection with the death of Amini, who passed away while in police custody after being detained for wearing an "improper" hijab. Many Iranian citizens accused the morality police of Amini's death, alleging that law enforcement officers hit her in the head. During the protests, which are still ongoing, members of Iran's security forces have been attacked and some have been killed in clashes with rioters. Tehran believes the unrest was instigated from abroad.