France Neutralizes One Of JNIM Terrorist Group's Leaders In Africa's Sahel - Military

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 10:00 AM

France Neutralizes One of JNIM Terrorist Group's Leaders in Africa's Sahel - Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2019) The French military neutralized one of the loyal to Qaeda terror group's (banned in Russia) leaders operating in West Africa, French Defense Minister Florence Parley said.

Parley wrote on Twitter that last month France had liquidated the second most important religious leader of Jama'at Nasr al-Islam wal Muslimin (JNIM) terrorist organization, Ali Maychou, in Africa's Sahel region between the Sahara to the north and the Sudanian Savanna to the south.

The defense minister added that Maychou was the recruiter and the organizer of several large-scale attacks.

Operation Barkhane, which serves to combat jihadi activity in the Sahel region, was launched in August 2014 by France and five countries in the region ” Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania and Niger. Currently, the French portion of the operation's forces comprises about 4,000 servicemen.

