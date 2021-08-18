UrduPoint.com

France Not Considering Taliban Recognition Issue - Top Diplomat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 18th August 2021 | 11:30 PM

France Not Considering Taliban Recognition Issue - Top Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2021) Paris does not consider the issue of recognizing the legitimacy of Taliban (a terrorist organization, banned in Russia) rule in Afghanistan to be a pressing matter, Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Wednesday.

"The issue of recognition [of the Taliban] is not an acute issue for France today," Le Drian told the BFMTV broadcaster, adding that the priority is the safety of French citizens in Afghanistan, as well as Afghans who assisted France in their homeland during the war.

As of now, Afghanistan is a collapsed state, with a runaway president and an army in disarray, the diplomat also noted, adding that these are the conditions under which Paris is trying to fulfill its commitments regarding the people.

President Ashraf Ghani left the country after stepping down from power amid the Taliban takeover, which was effected by the seizure of Kabul on Sunday.

To gain international recognition, the Islamist movement has to take certain measures, including allowing those who want to leave the country to do so, as well as observing women's rights, the minister also said.

The Taliban began a large-scale offensive in spring when the international troops began to withdraw, and declared the end of the twenty year war upon entering Kabul.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul Army Russia France Paris Women Sunday Ashraf Ghani From

Recent Stories

Maitha bint Ahmed Al Nahyan Foundation launches ’Our Children Are Our Responsi ..

33 minutes ago
 Merkel Thanks Uzbek Leader for Logistical Support ..

Merkel Thanks Uzbek Leader for Logistical Support of Afghan Evacuations

5 minutes ago
 UK warns Taliban will be judged 'by its actions'

UK warns Taliban will be judged 'by its actions'

5 minutes ago
 9th Muharram processions held in northern Sindh

9th Muharram processions held in northern Sindh

5 minutes ago
 Taliban met ex-Afghan president Hamid Karzai, Abdu ..

Taliban met ex-Afghan president Hamid Karzai, Abdullah Abdullah: SITE

5 minutes ago
 Identifying Persons Who Wish to Leave Afghanistan ..

Identifying Persons Who Wish to Leave Afghanistan Could Endanger Them - Trudeau

39 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.