France Not Considering Taliban Recognition Issue - Top Diplomat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2021) Paris does not consider the issue of recognizing the legitimacy of Taliban (a terrorist organization, banned in Russia) rule in Afghanistan to be a pressing matter, Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Wednesday.

"The issue of recognition [of the Taliban] is not an acute issue for France today," Le Drian told the BFMTV broadcaster, adding that the priority is the safety of French citizens in Afghanistan, as well as Afghans who assisted France in their homeland during the war.

As of now, Afghanistan is a collapsed state, with a runaway president and an army in disarray, the diplomat also noted, adding that these are the conditions under which Paris is trying to fulfill its commitments regarding the people.

President Ashraf Ghani left the country after stepping down from power amid the Taliban takeover, which was effected by the seizure of Kabul on Sunday.

To gain international recognition, the Islamist movement has to take certain measures, including allowing those who want to leave the country to do so, as well as observing women's rights, the minister also said.

The Taliban began a large-scale offensive in spring when the international troops began to withdraw, and declared the end of the twenty year war upon entering Kabul.