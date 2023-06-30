France Not Excluding Declaring State of Emergency Due to Unrest - Official

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2023) The French authorities do not exclude the introduction of a state of emergency due to the unrest after police shot dead a 17-year-old teenager during a traffic stop, this is one of the hypothetical options, French Minister Delegate for the City and Housing Olivier Klein said on Friday.

"Today everything is on the table, nothing can be rejected," Klein was quoted as saying by the BFMTV broadcaster, when asked about the introduction of a state of emergency.

The first hypothetical option is to mobilize the forces of the adult population to restore order, the official added.