France Not Supplying Weapons To Kiev That Would Allow To Attack Or Reach Russia - Macron

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 16, 2023 | 12:10 AM

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2023) France is not supplying weapons to Ukraine that would allow it to attack or reach the territory of Russia, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday.

"We do not supply Ukraine with weapons that will allow it to attack Russia or reach its territory," Macron told the TF1 broadcaster.

France's strategy is to continue to help Ukraine defend itself, the president added.

"France's strategy is simple ” to continue to help Ukraine survive and to organize, when the moment comes, a counteroffensive to bring all parties back to the negotiating table on the terms chosen by it, to build a sustainable peace for it," Macron said.

