MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2021) France is not supporting Russia's request for mutual legal assistance in the case of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny and calls for open investigation, France's mission to the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) said.

"Moreover, the Permanent Representation of the Russian Federation mentions in its correspondence that a request for mutual assistance in criminal matters was sent to the French authorities. As we have already stated on several occasions ... we examined the request and decided not to go through with it. It is above all the responsibility of the Russian Federation to open a credible, transparent inquiry into the criminal offense committed in its territory, against a Russian citizen, using a nerve agent developed by Russia," France's mission said in a statement on Monday.