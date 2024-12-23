France Not To Name New Government Before Monday Evening: Elysee
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 23, 2024 | 02:20 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) France's new government will not be announced before 1700 GMT Monday evening due to a day of mourning for the victims of the disaster in cyclone-hit Mayotte, the Elysee said.
France will observe a national day of mourning for the victims of the disaster in the Indian Ocean archipelago, where at least 35 people were killed.
Francois Bayrou, a 73-year-old centrist appointed prime minister on December 13 after the fall of a short-lived conservative-led government, is aiming to name a new government by Christmas.
President Emmanuel Macron and Bayrou held a series of talks Sunday but -- contrary to expectations -- the composition of a new administration was not announced on Sunday evening.
Bayrou's priority is to make sure his government can survive a no-confidence vote and that it passes a budget for next year.
He is hoping to bring in figures from the left, right and centre to protect his government from possible censure.
The fate of top posts remained uncertain but former prime minister Elisabeth Borne, former interior minister Gerald Darmanin, and Xavier Bertrand, the right-wing head of the northern Hauts-de-France region, have been mentioned as possible members of Bayrou's team.
French politics has been deadlocked since Macron gambled on snap elections this year. The move backfired, with no party or alliance securing a majority.
vl-hr-as/fg
Recent Stories
Inaugural Al Ain Dates Festival to kick off on January 3
AUS celebrates Fall 2024 graduates
Burjeel Medical City launches Balance Lab to enhance ENT services
Kairouan Festival concludes 9th edition activities
Virat Kohli labeled as “Bully” after Melbourne airport incident
Cuba hit by magnitude 5.9 earthquake
Babar calls Saim Ayub “Cheetah” after winning ODI series against South Afric ..
Pakistan whitewash South Africa, win three-match ODI series
Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities, Indonesia’s ‘Nahdlatul Ulama Un ..
Drydocks World unveils major expansion to lead global renewables, marine project ..
Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, Pact Carbon to promote green mobility
Govt, PTI hold first round of talks today
More Stories From World
-
France not to name new government before Monday evening: Elysee5 minutes ago
-
Honda and Nissan to launch merger talks25 minutes ago
-
UK economy stagnant in third quarter in fresh setback55 minutes ago
-
Mozambique tensions mount ahead of disputed election results1 hour ago
-
North Korea suffers 1,100 casualties in Russia-Ukraine war: Seoul1 hour ago
-
Honda and Nissan expected to begin merger talks1 hour ago
-
Gaza rescuers say Israeli strikes kill 352 hours ago
-
Atalanta fight back to take top spot in Serie A, Roma hit five2 hours ago
-
Daniels throws five TDs as Commanders down Eagles, Lions and Vikings win2 hours ago
-
Australian tennis star Purcell provisionally suspended for doping2 hours ago
-
Slovak PM Fico on surprise visit to Kremlin to talk gas deliveries2 hours ago
-
Wallace and Gromit return with comic warning about AI dystopia2 hours ago