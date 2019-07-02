France 'not yet ready to ratify' Mercosur trade deal: govt spokeswoman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

France is "not yet ready to ratify" the blockbuster trade deal sealed by the European Union and the South American bloc Mercosur after 20 years of talks, the government's spokeswoman said Tuesday

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :France is "not yet ready to ratify" the blockbuster trade deal sealed by the European Union and the South American bloc Mercosur after 20 years of talks, the government's spokeswoman said Tuesday.

Citing the EU-Canada trade deal which took years to ratify, spokeswoman Sibeth Ndiaye told the BFM news channel: "We will do the same thing with the Mercosur countries... We will look at it in detail and depending on the details we will decide.... France is not yet ready to ratify (the deal)."