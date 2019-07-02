UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France Not Yet Ready To Ratify Trade Agreement With Mercosur - Government Spokesman

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 06:30 PM

France Not Yet Ready to Ratify Trade Agreement With Mercosur - Government Spokesman

Spokeswoman for the French government Sibeth Ndiaye said on Tuesday that Paris was not yet ready to ratify the pending free trade agreement between the European Union and South American trade bloc Mercosur

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2019) Spokeswoman for the French government Sibeth Ndiaye said on Tuesday that Paris was not yet ready to ratify the pending free trade agreement between the European Union and South American trade bloc Mercosur.

The comprehensive deal has already passed though nearly two decades of negotiations and is now being ratified by individual EU member sates.

"We will look at it in detail and, depending on the details, we will decide. France is not yet ready to ratify the deal," Ndiaye told French broadcaster BFM tv.

The trade deal between the European Union and Mercosur, which comprises Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay, has been negotiated for almost 20 years. Once in force, the deal will eliminate the majority of tariffs between the two blocs by establishing a free trade area. Despite it being touted as an enormous opportunity for European businesses, countries like Ireland and France are concerned about the deal's impact on their farming sectors.

Related Topics

France European Union Paris Ireland Argentina Brazil Paraguay Uruguay TV Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Speaker of Algerian Parliament's Lower House Resig ..

1 minute ago

Production orders of MNAs, MPAs challenged in Supr ..

1 minute ago

NAB granted 13-day physical remand of Asif Zardari ..

1 minute ago

Chief Minister grieved at loss of lives in acciden ..

9 minutes ago

Forest deptt told to plant bigger saplings

9 minutes ago

Russian Energy Minister Says OPEC+ Charter Not Res ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.