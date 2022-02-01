France Notes Progress in Normandy Format Talks on Eastern Ukraine Peace Process

(@FahadShabbir)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) French government spokesman Gabriel Attal said Tuesday that Paris notes positive dynamics of the Normandy format peace talks on eastern Ukraine after a recent meeting of political advisers to the French, German, Russian, and Ukrainian leaders in Paris.

The negotiations took place in the Elysee Palace last Wednesday and lasted almost 8.5 hours.

"We are noting a positive progress in the Normandy format," Attal told radio station France Info, adding that France wants to avoid a military conflict in Ukraine, which is still possible.

Russia's negotiator at the Paris meeting, Kremlin Deputy Chief of Staff Dmitry Kozak, described the progress of the talks as "virtually zero so far" and expressed hope that the next meeting, scheduled to take place in Berlin in the beginning of February, will be "more constructive.

The Normandy Format talks were established on June 6, 2014, when leaders of France, Germany, Russia, and Ukraine met on the 70th anniversary of the landing of Allied forces at Normandy during World War II. The group is aimed at facilitating discussions of paths to resolve the Donbas conflict in eastern Ukraine.