France Notes Progress on Agreements on Donbas One Year After Paris Summit

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) The French Foreign Ministry notes "significant progress" on agreements on Donbas a year after the summit of the leaders of the Normandy Four countries in Paris, pointing, in particular, to the observance of the ceasefire regime in the region.

"A year after the summit, significant progress has been made. For the first time since the signing of the package of measures in 2015, the ceasefire is generally respected in the region, which has significantly reduced the number of casualties," the ministry's spokesperson said at a briefing.

He also noted that several prisoner exchanges had been carried out.

"However, some measures have not yet been implemented, partly due to the sanitary situation. We call on all parties to fulfill their obligations in good faith and continue constructive discussion of the agenda agreed at the summit," he stressed.

France, together with Germany, continues efforts within the framework of the Normandy format in order to achieve a just and lasting peace in the east of Ukraine, the spokesperson added.