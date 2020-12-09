UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France Notes Progress On Agreements On Donbas One Year After Paris Summit

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 09:32 PM

France Notes Progress on Agreements on Donbas One Year After Paris Summit

The French Foreign Ministry notes "significant progress" on agreements on Donbas a year after the summit of the leaders of the Normandy Four countries in Paris, pointing, in particular, to the observance of the ceasefire regime in the region

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) The French Foreign Ministry notes "significant progress" on agreements on Donbas a year after the summit of the leaders of the Normandy Four countries in Paris, pointing, in particular, to the observance of the ceasefire regime in the region.

"A year after the summit, significant progress has been made. For the first time since the signing of the package of measures in 2015, the ceasefire is generally respected in the region, which has significantly reduced the number of casualties," the ministry's spokesperson said at a briefing.

He also noted that several prisoner exchanges had been carried out.

"However, some measures have not yet been implemented, partly due to the sanitary situation. We call on all parties to fulfill their obligations in good faith and continue constructive discussion of the agenda agreed at the summit," he stressed.

France, together with Germany, continues efforts within the framework of the Normandy format in order to achieve a just and lasting peace in the east of Ukraine, the spokesperson added.

Related Topics

Prisoner Ukraine Germany Paris Progress 2015 All

Recent Stories

Five new countries at IDEX, NAVDEX 2021

5 minutes ago

Russian Investigators Launch Criminal Cases on St. ..

4 minutes ago

US Sanctions 3 Individuals, 3 Chinese Companies Un ..

4 minutes ago

US to Extend Caesar Act Sanctions to Include Non-S ..

4 minutes ago

Moscow Slams Accusations Against Russian National ..

4 minutes ago

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Wednesday 0 ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.