France Offers Ukraine Assistance Over Crash Of An-26 Military Plane In Kharkiv

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 35 minutes ago Sat 26th September 2020 | 11:34 PM

France is ready to provide Ukraine with any assistance necessary in the aftermath of the deadly crash of the An-26 military plane, the French Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Saturday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2020) France is ready to provide Ukraine with any assistance necessary in the aftermath of the deadly crash of the An-26 military plane, the French Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

The plane crashed near the Chuhuiv town of Ukraine's eastern Kharkiv Region late on Friday while performing a training flight.

Of 27 people on board, 26 died and another one is currently in hospital with critical injuries.

"We express our condolences to the families and close ones of the victims, as well as the sincere solidarity of France with its partner Ukraine. France stands ready to provide Ukraine with any assistance it deems useful in these circumstances," the statement read.

The flight recorders were retrieved from under the rubble earlier on Saturday.

An investigation was launched into the crash.

